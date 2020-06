Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this research was to review the use of doping through the literature.



METHOD: Method using in this research was a literature review discussing what is doping, why it is forbidden, why athletes use and do doping, as well as several cases in sport.



RESULT: The review resulted that there were some reasons for athletes of using and do doping including psychosocial aspects, personality factor, lacking socialization, career termination, weight management, and effect of improved performance.



CONCLUSION: It is concluded that that the effects of doping on athletes are so significant, which gives many hormonal changes, damage to body tissues, mal social, to death. Substance abuse and methods of doping result in physical mall effects and are mentally or psychologically categorized as abnormal.

