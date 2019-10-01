Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research was motivated by the importance of knowing the psychological characteristics of martial sports athletes and knowing the difference of psychological characteristics between category art and fight.



METHOD: The population in this research is the Indonesian athletes' martial sports in the Nasional Training Camp. The sampling technique used purposive sampling with the subject of 65 athlete match category and 28 athlete art category, Consists of six martial sports; Taekwondo, Karate, Wushu, Pencak Silat, Boxing, and Judo. This research used the method ex post facto with a retrospective causal-comparative design. The data were collected using the Psychological Skills Inventory for Sports (PSIS) questionnaire. Data analysis technique with Independent sample t-test with significance level 0.05.



RESULT: The research findings the psychological characteristics of Indonesian martial sports athletes in the High category. The results of data analysis value of Sig (2-tailed) 0.452.



CONCLUSION: The conclusion of this research is the psychological characteristics of Indonesian martial sports athletes were "high". Then, there was no significant difference in the psychological characteristics of athletes martial sport between category art and fight.

Language: en