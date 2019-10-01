Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This research is a preliminary study which aims to describe mental health prevalence of Tadulako University students after the disaster; earthquake, tsunami and liquefaction.



METHODS: The observable study was conducted 3 months after the disaster in Palu City, Central Sulawesi Province. 270 Tadulako University students were randomly selected. Data collection using interviews and DASS42 questionnaires, processed through editing, coding, tabulating, and scoring into three categories, namely; low; moderate; high. The data analysis technique uses descriptive analysis.



RESULTS: The mental health prevalence of Tadulako University students in the form of stress symptoms with a high category is 9.88%, anxiety symptoms with a high category of 51.75%, and depressive symptoms with a high category of 22.67%. The percentage of stress symptoms in high category for female is 9.62%, male is 10.34%, percentage of anxiety symptoms in high category for female is 52.05%, male is 51.22%, percentage of depression symptoms for female in high category is 22.22%, male is 23.33%.



CONCLUSION: Our result found the mental health prevalence of Tadulako University students. In long term the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression in a high category if not treated seriously will be a permanent mental illness that requires mental health interventions.

Language: en