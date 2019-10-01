|
Citation
Fauzan, Nur R, Masni, Mallongi A, Sridani NW, Devi R. Enferm. Clin. 2020; 30(Suppl 4): 178-181.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32545042
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Elderly is the age group that is vulnerable to environmental change. These changes take effect quality of life and health of the elderly. This research aims to analyze the determinant factors related to the quality of life of elderly in post disaster.
Language: en
Keywords
Elderly; Quality of life; Disaster impact