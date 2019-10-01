Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Elderly is the age group that is vulnerable to environmental change. These changes take effect quality of life and health of the elderly. This research aims to analyze the determinant factors related to the quality of life of elderly in post disaster.



METHOD: This research is observational research analytic with approach cross-sectional. Research conducted in the city of Palu on the elderly who are affected, the tsunami and earthquake disaster in September 2018. As many as 112 elderly.



RESULTS: The results showed as much as 42% of elderly with a poor quality of life. There is a significant relationship between the status of social relations (p=0.005), education (p=0.000), marital status (p=0.005) and a history of falls (p=0.005) and quality of life of elderly victims of natural disasters is bad.



CONCLUSION: Social dysfunction, low educational status, the status is not married; a history of falls, related to the quality of life of the elderly is bad.

Language: en