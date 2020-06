Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Violence in emergency services has become a central issue in the daily work of hospital employees. While the use of video surveillance and the training of professionals in conflict management are the most common methods used, there are few cases using the setting up of a third part such as a mediator. We conducted a qualitative study with professionals to examine their representations associated with mediation.



METHOD: Semi-directive interviews were conducted with professionals from four emergency units. The topics discussed in interviews were the definition of mediation and the missions that the mediators should fulfil. The content of 38 semi-directive interviews was analysed according to the inductive approach of the grounded theory. A content analysis was made, followed by an analysis aiming to bring out types and convergences/divergences.



RESULTS: Professionals were not aware of the definition of mediation and of its missions. They linked to it an instrumental theme, making mediation a tool for conflict prevention and management, a tool for communication with patients about their care, and about the organisation of emergency unit. The upcoming presence of mediators was seen as an help. A potential competition between professionals and mediators in the tasks performed was identified.



CONCLUSION: The study shows a favourable opinion towards mediation. It has allowed to identify obstacles to the well-functioning of the missions assigned to mediators. One of the challenges is the integration of this new actor, the mediator.

Language: fr