Zhang K, Shi Y, Liu H, Hashimoto K. Case Rep. Psychiatry 2020; 2020: e4320647.
Copyright © 2020, Hindawi Publishing
32550035
We reported a case of suicide attempt caused by acute and transient psychotic disorder during the COVID-19 outbreak, which broke out in December 2019 in Wuhan. An epidemic of infectious diseases brought great psychological pressure to the public. During this period, a 20-year-old man went to the hospital repeatedly because he suspected that he was infected, with suspicious auditory hallucinations, self-laughter, primary delusions, victimization delusions, relationship delusions, and suicide attempts. He was diagnosed with Acute Transient Psychotic Disorder. 0.1 g bid Quetiapine was given orally, then gradually increased to 0.4 g per day, supplemented by cognitive therapy. The patient was discharged from hospital in relief of symptoms on February 9th.
