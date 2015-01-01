Abstract

Most of the children placed in child welfare residential care have experienced complex traumas linked to various forms of abuse and neglect, which have many important developmental impacts. Research shows that maltreatment is associated with increased aggression and disruptive behavior, internalizing difficulties, violence towards self and others, sexualized behaviors, academic difficulties, and early drug abuse. These experiences also negatively affect the attachment system and the mentalization process of the child. Consequently, working with this population represents a challenge for child care workers. This article describes a mentalization-based training program for child care workers who care for children aged six to 12 years old. First, the general framework of the training program is presented. Then, some of the therapeutic strategies used to improve the children's mentalizing capacity are described. Those strategies are adapted to the psychic functioning level of the child. Finally, a summary of a preliminary study of the program's efficacy are presented. This work suggests that mentalization-based interventions might represent a valuable approach in child welfare residential care.

Language: en