Carvalho F, Maciel L, Basto-Pereira M. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2020; 13(2): 199-206.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32549931 PMCID
Child maltreatment is a known risk factor for criminal behavior, however, only a few studies have addressed the relationship between child maltreatment and the development of psychopathic traits. Meanwhile, the effect of adverse childhood experiences on prosocial behavior is practically unknown. The current research aims to explore the relationship between child maltreatment, psychopathic traits and altruistic attitudes among young adults. Six hundred and seventy-three young adults from the community filled out the Adverse Childhood Experience Questionnaire, the Youth Psychopathic Traits Inventory - Short Version and the Altruistic Attitudes Scale.
Language: en
Child maltreatment; Abuse and neglect; Prosocial behavior, altruistic attitudes; Psychopathic traits