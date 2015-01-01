SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Al-Ghadeer H, Al-Amry M. Middle East Afr. J. Ophthalmol. 2020; 27(1): 59-61.

(Copyright © 2020, Medknow Publications and Media)

10.4103/meajo.MEAJO_215_19

32549727 PMCID

We report a case of severe ocular injury and impaired vision after self-administration of alum. A 56-year-old female administered an alum substance in the left eye and experienced severe corneal thinning, a scar, and decreased vision. The active compounds in the alum substance were analyzed using scanning electron microscopy. When topically administered, alum may cause severe ocular injury. Public awareness, early recognition of the injuries, and timely intervention may prevent permanent ocular damage.


Alum; corneal thinning; corneal toxicity; herbal medicine; visual impairment

