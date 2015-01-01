CONTACT US: Contact info
Bogle J. Linacre Q. 2020; 87(2): 239-240.
(Copyright © 2020, Catholic Medical Association)
32549643 PMCID
Abstract
The mental health of young people is a preoccupation across the West. Youth suicide is a rising problem. Are we exploring the reasons for this with honesty and courage? Mental health and emotional security are bound up with a sense of identity and belonging.
Suicide; Youth; Health; Britain; Catholic; Royals