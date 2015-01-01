Abstract

OBJECTIVEs The involvement of adolescents in violent behaviors is becoming an important public health problem that is concerning physicians as it is associated with a decrease in adult life quality. In this context, bullying is a type of aggressive behavior that occurs repeatedly in interpersonal relationship where power imbalance exists increasing the risk of physical and psychosocial problems in all its intervenient. Prevalence of bullying in Portuguese adolescents is estimated to be ranging from 16.2 to 27.5%. Sleep disorders are a well-known problem related to bullying situations, either as a consequence or a risk factor; estimated prevalence in adolescence is 25% worldwide. In the present study we aimed to investigate the association between sleep quality and the involvement in school bullying in Portuguese adolescents in two high schools.



METHODS Data collected from a cross-sectional survey addressing questions on bullying behaviors and sleep quality was analyzed using SPSS 22.0. A two-tailed p-value of less than 0.05 was considered significant for all tests.



RESULTS We have included 171 adolescents, mean age of 14.39 ± 1.149 years, 59.6% were boys; prevalence of bullying behaviors was 28.1%. Among the students 15.2% were identified as "pure victims", 8.8% as "pure bullies", 4.1% as "bully-victims" and 71.9% as "neutrals". "Pure bullies" and "bully-victims" present higher Athens Insomina Scale (AIS) scores (p = 0.004) and higher prevalence of insomnia (p = 0.004). The prevalence of insomnia was significantly higher in the group involved in bullying behaviors comparing with the neutrals (58.3% vs 30%, p = 0.001). We verified that 65.4% of the reported bullying situations took place inside the school and 8.8% of those teachers did nothing to help the victim and in 17.5% school staff took the same attitude.



CONCLUSIONS We found a prevalence of bullying behaviors higher than the one reported in previous studies and a prevalence of insomnia of 38.0%, proving that bullying and sleep disturbances are two major problems in adolescence which may increase future risk for psychiatric symptoms, involvement in criminal activities, hyperactive, and inattentive behaviors. We verified a strong relation between insomnia and involvement in bullying situations with those who are involved reporting difficulties in sleep induction. The group of "bully-victims" was identified as potentially being the one with the most troubled adolescents since they combine characteristics of both bullies and victims. The authors conclude that there should be an investment in school-based interventions that help recognize and reduce school bullying and change lifestyle behaviors that may negatively influence adolescents' development.

