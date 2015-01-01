Abstract

OBJECTIVEs Risk-taking behaviors among adolescents can negatively affect different dimensions of their health. This study was conducted to identify the gender-based differences in risk-taking behaviors among high school students in a Muslim population.



METHODS Grade 10 students studying in high schools located in Kerman Province, Iran were enrolled through cluster sampling (n=2,676), and data were collected using a well-validated questionnaire about violence, sexual behaviors, and traffic-related conduct over the past 12 months. The tool also consisted questions regarding drug use over the past 30 days and over lifetime (i. e., current and ever use of drugs, respectively)



Results The number of female participants was 1,407 (52.6%). The boys who had girlfriends (33.0%) were almost twice as many as the girls who had boyfriends (17.1%). Among the respondents, 27.8 and 12.0% of the boys and girls engaged in physical fighting, respectively. Overall, the prevalence of water pipe use in the last 30 days (18.7%) and over lifetime (43.5%) was higher than that of the consumption of other substances. The second and third most popular substances used in the past 30 days among boys and girls were alcohol and cigarettes and cigarettes and alcohol, respectively. On the whole, marijuana figured in the lowest lifetime use among the respondents.



CONCLUSIONS The rate of risk-taking behaviors in female students was lower than in males, and this difference was more evident than in Western countries. This discrepancy seems to be more obvious in cases where the religious prohibition of a behavior is greater such as extramarital intimacy.

Language: en