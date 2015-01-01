SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kruglanski AW, Bertelsen P. J. Polic. Intell. Count. Terror. 2020; 15(1): 1-22.

10.1080/18335330.2020.1725098

We compare two recent psychological theories of violent extremism that share substantial commonalities: (1) The life psychology model that underwrites the mentoring tool in the Aarhus/Danish model of countering violent extremism and (2) significance quest theory that highlights the conjunction of Needs, Narratives and Networks in prompting this phenomenon. Integration of the two theories clarifies further the conditions for violent extremism and implies practical guidelines for reducing it.


Extremism; life skills; mentoring; quest for significance; radicalisation

