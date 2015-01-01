|
Padilla-Walker LM, Stockdale LA, Son D, Coyne SM, Stinnett SC. J. Soc. Pers. Relat. 2020; 37(1): 180-200.
Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing
Abstract
Parental monitoring of adolescent media use has been associated with decreased negative effects of media on adolescent behavior, but we know little about the explanatory mechanisms behind these associations. The current study sought to explore the links between parental media monitoring and adolescent behaviors via adolescents' levels of media disclosure and secrecy. Participants included a national sample of 945 adolescents aged 10-18 years (49% female, 69% European American) taken from a study of adolescent media use.
