Abstract

Studies show that young men's tendency to take risks may be exacerbated or attenuated in different social contexts. Despite widespread evidence that social context influences young men's risk-taking, few studies have examined the impact of romantic partners on risky decision-making. The present study examined risk-taking among young men in relationships with women (n = 134, ages 18-24) randomly assigned to be tested alone (n = 47), in the presence of their romantic partner (n = 44), or in the presence of an attractive female stranger (n = 43). The presence of a romantic partner diminished young men's tendency to take risks.



FINDINGS demonstrate that a dampening effect on risk-taking is attributable to the romantic partner's presence and not merely due to knowledge of being in a relationship.

Language: en