Citation
Boches DJ. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2020; 13(1): 147-168.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The labeling of news of violence varies. The same act of violence can be labeled "terrorism", "shooting", or "fury". Despite theories and research on the relationship between media and terrorism, it is still unclear when news agencies will label violence as "terrorism" and how often the label will be used. Focusing mainly on the labeling of "terrorism", in social geometry and the "terrorism" seal, I use the "social geometry" strategy to develop seven propositions that partially explain and predict the moral labeling of violence. These principles increase our understanding of the labeling of "terrorism", but also clarify the broader question of how the deviation is defined.
Language: en
Keywords
controle social; desvio; deviance; geometria social; news labeling; rotulagem de notícias; social control; social geometry; terrorism; terrorismo