Abstract

The labeling of news of violence varies. The same act of violence can be labeled "terrorism", "shooting", or "fury". Despite theories and research on the relationship between media and terrorism, it is still unclear when news agencies will label violence as "terrorism" and how often the label will be used. Focusing mainly on the labeling of "terrorism", in social geometry and the "terrorism" seal, I use the "social geometry" strategy to develop seven propositions that partially explain and predict the moral labeling of violence. These principles increase our understanding of the labeling of "terrorism", but also clarify the broader question of how the deviation is defined.



A rotulação de notícias de violência varia. O mesmo ato de violência pode ser rotulado como "terrorismo", "tiroteio", ou "fúria". Apesar das teorias e pesquisas sobre a relação entre mídia e terrorismo, ainda não está claro quando as agências de notícias rotularão a violência como "terrorismo" e com que frequência o rótulo será usado. Concentrando-me principalmente na rotulação do "terrorismo", em Geometria social e o selo do "terrorismo" utilizo a estratégia da "geometria social" para desenvolver sete proposições que explicam e preveem parcialmente a rotulação moral da violência. Esses princípios aumentam nossa compreensão da rotulação do "terrorismo", mas também esclarecem a questão mais ampla de como o desvio é definido.

Language: en