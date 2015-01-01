|
Citation
Costa ACL, Pinto R, Silva AP, Souza IJ. Dilemas Rev. Estud. Conflito Controle Soc. 2020; 13(2): 485-504.
Vernacular Title
Análise do fluxo de registro de suicídios entre o IML e o DataSUS
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, Publisher Editora Garamond)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
The article analyzes the suicide records in the death certificates (DOs) of the cities of Itabuna and adjacent cities (Bahia) for the period 2010-2012 and compares them with the corresponding information registered in DataSUS. The data of the DOs of these cities filed in the IML of Itabuna and their registration flow were analyzed, comparing them with the final data of the DataSUS. As research results the article presents: suicide frequency data for the period and region based on the DOs; comparison between the frequencies obtained at the primary source and at DataSUS; description of the registration flow steps; problems that contribute to underreporting.
Language: pt
Keywords
|
análise de registros; death certificate; declaração de óbito; public health; record analysis; risco; risk; saúde pública; suicide; suicídio