Abstract

The article analyzes the suicide records in the death certificates (DOs) of the cities of Itabuna and adjacent cities (Bahia) for the period 2010-2012 and compares them with the corresponding information registered in DataSUS. The data of the DOs of these cities filed in the IML of Itabuna and their registration flow were analyzed, comparing them with the final data of the DataSUS. As research results the article presents: suicide frequency data for the period and region based on the DOs; comparison between the frequencies obtained at the primary source and at DataSUS; description of the registration flow steps; problems that contribute to underreporting.





O artigo analisa os registros de suicídio nas declarações de óbito (DOs) das cidades de Itabuna e adjacentes (Bahia) para o período 2010-2012 e compara-os com as informações correspondentes registradas no DataSUS. Analisaram-se os dados das DOs dessas cidades arquivadas no IML de Itabuna e o seu fluxo de registro, comparando-os com os dados finais do DataSUS. Como resultados de pesquisa o artigo apresenta: dados de frequência de suicídio para o período e região com base nas DOs; comparação entre as frequências obtidas na fonte primária e no DataSUS; descrição das etapas do fluxo do registro; problemas que contribuem para a subnotificação.

Language: pt