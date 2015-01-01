SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kübler I, Richter KF, Fabrikant SI. Ann. Am. Assoc. Geogr. 2020; 110(3): 661-683.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/24694452.2019.1644992

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

We report on a multicriteria decision-making study where participants were asked to purchase a house shown on maps that include hazard prediction information. We find that participants decided to buy different houses, depending on whether uncertainty is shown on the map display and on the type of uncertainty visualization (i.e., varying color value, focus, or texture). We also find that participants' individual differences with respect to their assessed risk-taking behavior influences their spatial decision making with maps. Risk-takers seem to underestimate the dangers of natural hazards when prediction uncertainties are depicted. We are thus able to shed additional light on how people use visualized uncertainty information to make complex map-based decisions. We can demonstrate that not only are design characteristics relevant for map-based reasoning and decision-making outcomes but so are the decision makers' individual background and the map-based decision-making context. Key Words: experiment, risk maps, risk perception, uncertainty, visualization.


Language: en

Keywords

experimento; incertidumbre; mapas de riesgos; percepción del riesgo; visualización

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print