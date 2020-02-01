|
Lessard LM, Puhl RM, Watson RJ. Am. J. Prev. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut, Storrs, Connecticut.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32553898
INTRODUCTION: Adolescents who identify as a sexual or gender minority are vulnerable to multiple health disparities because of stigma-based peer harassment. Given that sexual and gender minority adolescents may be bullied for several stigmatized identities that may exacerbate health risk, it is important to examine factors that can simultaneously reduce multiple forms of targeted victimization among sexual and gender minority adolescents. This study examines whether variation in health risk across sexual and gender minority adolescents who attend schools with versus without a gay-straight alliance can be explained by lessened bias-based bullying across a broad scope of stigmatized identities and attributes.
