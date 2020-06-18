|
Citation
|
Hanway SJ, Rodgers GB. Am. J. Public Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Stephen J. Hanway is with the Directorate for Epidemiology, US Consumer Product Safety Commission, Bethesda, MD. Gregory B. Rodgers is with the Directorate for Economic Analysis, US Consumer Product Safety Commission.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Public Health Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32552030
|
Abstract
|
Objectives. To evaluate the effect of the voluntary safety standard for liquid laundry packets on the rate of injury involving children younger than 5 years in the United States.Methods. Semiannual national estimates of child injuries involving liquid laundry packets treated in US hospital emergency departments were developed for the July 2012 through December 2018 study period. We used a negative binomial regression model to estimate the effect of the voluntary standard on the injury rate following the standard's publication at the end of 2015. The analysis controlled for the rapid growth of laundry packet use during the study period.
Language: en