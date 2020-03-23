|
Bhopal S, Buckland A, McCrone R, Villis AI, Owens S. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Newcastle upon Tyne, UK.
32554510
Infection with SARS-CoV-2 does not, thankfully, appear to be harming children in great numbers at this point of the COVID-19 pandemic.1 Concerns have however been raised that necessary social distancing and particularly ‘lockdown’ measures are having negative, often unintended, consequences for the health and well-being of babies, children and young people. These consequences have been termed ‘collateral damage’,2 and it has been argued that measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to cause a ‘secondary pandemic’ of child neglect and abuse.3 The Children’s Commissioner for England has raised concerns within government that children are at increased risk of abuse and neglect during the pandemic, while household stress is high, families are confined to the home and usual societal safety nets including social services, schools and other statutory and voluntary agencies are less able to be in regular contact with those children who are known to them.
child abuse; data collection; epidemiology; health services research