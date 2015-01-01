|
Citation
|
Atkinson JA, Skinner A, Hackney S, Mason L, Heffernan M, Currier D, King K, Pirkis J. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Psychiatry 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Mental Health Policy and Practice Unit, Centre for Mental Health, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, VIC, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32551878
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The need to understand and respond to the unique characteristics and drivers of suicidal behaviour in rural areas has been enabled through the Australian Government's 2015 mental health reforms facilitating a move to an evidence-based, regional approach to suicide prevention. However, a key challenge has been the complex decision-making environment and lack of appropriate tools to facilitate the use of evidence, data and expert knowledge in a way that can inform contextually appropriate strategies that will deliver the greatest impact. This paper reports the co-development of an advanced decision support tool that enables regional decision makers to explore the likely impacts of their decisions before implementing them in the real world.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Rural mental health services planning; simulation; strategic planning; suicide prevention; systems modelling