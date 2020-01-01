Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To observe the dynamic impacts of shock waves on the severity of lung injury in rats with different injury distances.



METHODS: Simulate open-field shock waves; detect the biomechanical effects of explosion sources at distances of 40, 44, and 48 cm from rats; and examine the changes in the gross anatomy of the lungs, lung wet/dry weight ratio, hemoglobin concentration, blood gas analysis, and pathology.



RESULTS: Biomechanical parameters such as the overpressure peak and impulse were gradually attenuated with an increase in the injury distance. The lung tissue hemorrhage, edema, oxygenation index, and pathology changed more significantly for the 40 cm group than for the 44 and 48 cm groups. The overpressure peak and impulse were significantly higher for the 40 cm group than for the 44 and 48 cm groups ( P < 0.05 or P < 0.01). The animal mortality was significantly higher for the 40 cm group than for the other two groups (41.2% vs. 17.8% and 10.0%, P < 0.05). The healing time of injured lung tissues for the 40 cm group was longer than those for the 44 and 48 cm groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The effects of simulated open-field shock waves on the severity of lung injuries in rats were correlated with the injury distances, the peak overpressure, and the overpressure impulse.



Copyright © 2020 The Editorial Board of Biomedical and Environmental Sciences. Published by China CDC. All rights reserved.

Language: en