SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ho H. BJPsych Int. 2020; 17(2): 40-42.

Affiliation

FRCPsych, Head of Psychiatric Services, Ministry of Health, Brunei Darussalam. Email: hilda.ho@moh.gov.bn.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bji.2019.37

PMID

32558822

PMCID

PMC7283118

Abstract

Brunei Darussalam is a small country in Southeast Asia with a conservative Islamic government and culture. Suicide is a criminal offence under the civil Penal Code and the newly implemented sharia Penal Code. Suicide and mental illness are associated with significant stigma. Public discussion about suicide and mental illness has been considered taboo for many years. Recently, increased rates of media-reported suicides caused significant public alarm. This paper describes the initial steps that have been taken and possible future strategies for suicide prevention. The complex issues affecting suicide prevention in the national context are discussed.

© The Author 2020.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; mental health policy; psychiatry and law; psychosocial interventions; stigma and discrimination

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print