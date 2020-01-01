Abstract

Brunei Darussalam is a small country in Southeast Asia with a conservative Islamic government and culture. Suicide is a criminal offence under the civil Penal Code and the newly implemented sharia Penal Code. Suicide and mental illness are associated with significant stigma. Public discussion about suicide and mental illness has been considered taboo for many years. Recently, increased rates of media-reported suicides caused significant public alarm. This paper describes the initial steps that have been taken and possible future strategies for suicide prevention. The complex issues affecting suicide prevention in the national context are discussed.



Language: en