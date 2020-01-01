Abstract

BACKGROUND: The importance of multi-agency working to identify, prevent and reduce domestic abuse is widely recognised. Interprofessional learning opportunities can provide a supportive learning environment for multi-agency practitioners to explore and develop collaborative approaches to improve health outcomes for vulnerable children, young people and their families.Participants drawn from Kent GP trainees, student Health Visitors, School Nurses, Midwives, Social Workers, student Teachers and Special Educational Needs Coordinators (SENCOs), and postgraduate Police Officers attended this sixth annual conference.



AIM: To enable participants to understand why domestic abuse is a serious public health issue; identify indicators of domestic violence and abuse; identify opportunities for safe enquiry and know how to respond; critically reflect on ethical, legal, professional and interprofessional challenges for practitioners; and reflect on and explore opportunities for inter-professional working.



METHOD: Multi-disciplinary educators delivered formal presentations and facilitated interprofessional workshops.Data from anonymised pre- and post- conference questionnaires distributed on the day, included quantitative questions using a Likert scale 1-5 and open and closed qualitative questions.



RESULTS: In total, 75 out of a possible 121 participants completed both questionnaires (62%). The above aims were all met. In all questions participants gave higher scores after the conference indicating increased levels of knowledge and confidence. The qualitative comments highlighted the learning benefits from interprofessional group work. 100% (average score 4.5) agreed that facilitators fostered a supportive learning environment.



CONCLUSION: The conference provided a highly valued opportunity for useful interprofessional learning about domestic abuse.



RESULTS indicated that it increased participants' knowledge and confidence about their own and others' roles and responsibilities.



