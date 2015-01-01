|
Citation
Stelnicki AM, Jamshidi L, Angehrn A, Nicholas Carleton R. Can. J. Nurs. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Anxiety and Illness Behaviour Lab (AIBL), University of Regina, Regina, SK, Canada.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, McGill University School of Nursing, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32552154
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nurses are regularly exposed to potentially psychologically traumatic events, experience high rates of burnout, and may be at an elevated risk of death by suicide. Few studies have assessed for suicidal behaviors among Canadian nurses, and factors that may increase risk for suicidal behaviors are unknown.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Suicide; mental health; nurses as subjects; occupational stress