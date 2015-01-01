Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nurses are regularly exposed to potentially psychologically traumatic events, experience high rates of burnout, and may be at an elevated risk of death by suicide. Few studies have assessed for suicidal behaviors among Canadian nurses, and factors that may increase risk for suicidal behaviors are unknown.



PURPOSE: The current study was designed to assess past-year and lifetime suicidal behavior (i.e., ideation, plans, and attempts) using a large sample of Canadian nurses.



METHOD: Participants (n = 3969; 94.3% women) completed an online survey including measures of suicidal behavior and symptoms of mental disorders.



RESULTS: Considerable proportions of participants reported past-year and/or lifetime suicidal ideation (10.5%, 33.0%), plans (4.6%, 17.0%), and attempts (0.7%, 8.0%), considerably higher than general population estimates. Significant differences were identified across age groups, years of service, marital status, regional location, and nursing type (e.g., registered psychiatric nurses, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses). Participants who screened positive for almost all measured mental disorders had significantly higher rates of suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: The results necessitate further research to evaluate risk factors contributing to suicidal behavior in Canadian nurses and methods to decrease the risk (e.g., developing effective monitoring and prevention measures).

