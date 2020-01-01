|
Citation
|
Haselgruber A, Sölva K, Lueger-Schuster B. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; 107: e104558.
|
Affiliation
|
Unit of Psychotraumatology, Faculty of Psychology, University of Vienna, Austria.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32559554
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Cumulative childhood trauma predicts mental health problems in children, mediated by emotion regulation (ER). To assess trauma history and mental health in children, different informants may be addressed, assessing data from different perspectives. Despite differences between child- and caregiver-reports as robust finding in child psychology, it remains unclear to which extent perspective matters when examining these variables and related associations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child- and caregiver-reports; Cumulative childhood trauma; Emotion regulation; Foster children; Informant discrepancies; Latent profile analysis; Mediation analysis; Mental health problems