SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Galetta M, Radcliff KE, Hilibrand AS, Vaccaro AR, Yeon HB. Clin. Spine Surg. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Rothman Orthopedic Institute, Philadelphia, PA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Wolters Kluwer)

DOI

10.1097/BSD.0000000000001018

PMID

32554988

Abstract

Injuries to the spine comprise a high percentage of workplace injuries. Spine surgeons' evaluation of injured workers requires attention to facts specific to worker's compensation claims including whether the injury occurred in the scope of employment, whether a work incident was causally related to the injury, and whether the injury contributed to a significant degree to the patient's overall medical condition. An injured worker's compensation is subject to state-specific guidelines and is largely dependent on the degree of disability and whether the disability is temporary or permanent. Here, we review the background, organization, and key terms used in the worker's compensation system.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print