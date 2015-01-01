Abstract

Injuries to the spine comprise a high percentage of workplace injuries. Spine surgeons' evaluation of injured workers requires attention to facts specific to worker's compensation claims including whether the injury occurred in the scope of employment, whether a work incident was causally related to the injury, and whether the injury contributed to a significant degree to the patient's overall medical condition. An injured worker's compensation is subject to state-specific guidelines and is largely dependent on the degree of disability and whether the disability is temporary or permanent. Here, we review the background, organization, and key terms used in the worker's compensation system.

