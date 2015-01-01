Abstract

AIM OF THE REVIEW: This review aims to describe the current state of regenerative rehabilitation of severe military extremity injuries, and promising new therapies on the horizon.



DISCUSSION: The nature of warfare is rapidly shifting with information operations, autonomous weapons, and the threat of full-scale peer adversary conflicts threatening to create contested environments with delayed medical evacuation to definitive care. More destructive weapons will lead to more devastating injuries, creating new challenges for limb repair and restoration. Current paradigms of delayed rehabilitation following initial stabilization, damage control surgery, and prolonged antibiotic therapy will need to shift. Advances in regenerative medicine technologies offer the possibility of treatment along the continuum of care. Regenerative rehabilitation will begin at the point of injury and require a holistic, organ-systems approach.



CONCLUSIONS: Both technological improvements and a rapidly advancing understanding of injury pathophysiology will contribute to improved limb-salvage outcomes, and shift the calculus away from early limb amputation.

