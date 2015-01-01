|
Citation
|
Cockcroft-McKay C, Eiroa-Orosa FJ. Disasters 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
School of Psychology, University of East London and Department of Clinical Psychology and Psychobiology, University of Barcelona.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32557869
|
Abstract
|
International and national humanitarian aid workers were recruited for this study through purposive sampling techniques using social media. Eight interviews and one focus group discussion were carried out (n=13), and a survey disseminated (n=62), to gather a broad range of perspectives on barriers for aid workers in seeking out and accessing psychosocial support. A thematic analysis was carried out on the interviews and focus group discussion. The hypothesis was that participants would describe a variety of personal, professional, and environmental barriers, with 'tough-guy macho culture' and/or 'martyr culture' being the strongest deterrent. Fourteen barriers, namely Accessibility, Appropriateness, Attitude, Availability, Confidentiality & trust, Duty of care, Guidance, Normalisation, Experience, Repercussions, Self-awareness, Self-reliance, Stigma, and Time, were identified. It is recommended that organisations improve provision of quality, appropriate psychosocial support for staff; that it's communicated regularly, and they train staff on identification of when others are in need of support. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
humanitarian aid workers; psychosocial support; wellbeing