Abstract

International and national humanitarian aid workers were recruited for this study through purposive sampling techniques using social media. Eight interviews and one focus group discussion were carried out (n=13), and a survey disseminated (n=62), to gather a broad range of perspectives on barriers for aid workers in seeking out and accessing psychosocial support. A thematic analysis was carried out on the interviews and focus group discussion. The hypothesis was that participants would describe a variety of personal, professional, and environmental barriers, with 'tough-guy macho culture' and/or 'martyr culture' being the strongest deterrent. Fourteen barriers, namely Accessibility, Appropriateness, Attitude, Availability, Confidentiality & trust, Duty of care, Guidance, Normalisation, Experience, Repercussions, Self-awareness, Self-reliance, Stigma, and Time, were identified. It is recommended that organisations improve provision of quality, appropriate psychosocial support for staff; that it's communicated regularly, and they train staff on identification of when others are in need of support. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.



This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Language: en