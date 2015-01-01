|
Citation
Summers M, Gawthorpe IC. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(2): 178-180.
Affiliation
University of Notre Dame, Fremantle, Western Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)
DOI
PMID
32557422
Abstract
Occult diaphragmatic injury was uncovered in a patient who returned to scuba diving after a traumatic injury. Diaphragmatic injury can be a difficult diagnosis in the setting of trauma and a significant number of injuries are missed on the initial presentation. This has potential implications to those wishing to return to diving after trauma, and diving doctors must maintain a high degree of suspicion for such injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Diving; Trauma