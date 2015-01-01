SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Summers M, Gawthorpe IC. Diving Hyperb. Med. 2020; 50(2): 178-180.

Affiliation

University of Notre Dame, Fremantle, Western Australia.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, South Pacific Underwater Medicine Society and European Underwater and Baromedical Society)

DOI

10.28920/dhm50.2.178-180

PMID

32557422

Abstract

Occult diaphragmatic injury was uncovered in a patient who returned to scuba diving after a traumatic injury. Diaphragmatic injury can be a difficult diagnosis in the setting of trauma and a significant number of injuries are missed on the initial presentation. This has potential implications to those wishing to return to diving after trauma, and diving doctors must maintain a high degree of suspicion for such injuries.

Copyright: This article is the copyright of the authors who grant Diving and Hyperbaric Medicine a non-exclusive licence to publish the article in electronic and other forms.


Language: en

Keywords

Diving; Trauma

