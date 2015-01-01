Abstract

Occult diaphragmatic injury was uncovered in a patient who returned to scuba diving after a traumatic injury. Diaphragmatic injury can be a difficult diagnosis in the setting of trauma and a significant number of injuries are missed on the initial presentation. This has potential implications to those wishing to return to diving after trauma, and diving doctors must maintain a high degree of suspicion for such injuries.



en