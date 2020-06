Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Monitoring trends in diving-related injuries enables implementation of effective safety measures. Divers Alert Network Japan (DAN Japan) membership includes insurance covering recreational diving-related injuries and fatalities. Use of claim data provides both a known denominator and demographic data about injured members.



METHODS: The study analysed 325 insurance claims reported to DAN Japan from 2010 to 2014. Four fatalities were excluded, leaving 321 claims for analysis. Claimants were divided into three age groups: young adults (< 40 years); middle-aged (40-59 years) and older adults (≥ 60 years). The total injury claims rate (ICR), decompression illness (DCI) rate (DCR) and trauma rate (TCR) were calculated. Differences between the sexes within each age group were analysed.



RESULTS: The total number of DAN Japan member-years in the period was 80,617, with a mean age of 45 years. Claims were made by 153 males and 168 females with a mean and median age of 46 years. Trauma was the most frequent reason for a claim (113 cases, 35%), followed by DCI (109 cases, 34%). The ICR (per 104 member-years) was 39.8 (95% confidence interval 35.5 to 44.2) and the TCR was 14.0 (11.4 to 16.6). For every age group, the ICR and TCR were significantly higher for females than males. The DCR was 13.5 (11.0 to 16.1) and did not significantly differ between the sexes.



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of trauma-related diving injuries exceeds that of claims related to DCI. Females appear to have a higher risk of injury than the general diving population.



