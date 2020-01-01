|
Wickens CM, Kao A, Ialomiteanu AR, Dubrovskaya K, Kenney C, Vingilis E, Erickson P, Kolla NJ, Stoduto G, Soule D, Mann RE. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2020; 213: e108103.
Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Institute for Mental Health Policy Research, 33 Russell Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5S 2S1, Canada; Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute, 250 College Street, Toronto, M5T 1R8, Ontario, Canada; University of Toronto, Dalla Lana School of Public Health, 155 College Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5T 3M7, Canada.
32559668
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Existing studies of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), conduct disorder (CD), and substance use or substance use disorders have produced mixed results, with some identifying a direct link between ADHD and general or disordered substance use and others suggesting that comorbid CD may explain this relationship. Insufficient research has addressed the issue, which is particularly relevant in the context of the opioid crisis. This study examined the association of probable ADHD and childhood CD with self-reported opioid use in a general-population sample.
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; Conduct disorder; Prescription opioids