Ghassemi AE, Azadeh Ranjbar P. Evid. Based Nurs. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

College of Medicine, Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1136/ebnurs-2019-103213

PMID

32554401

Abstract

Commentary on: D'Anci KE, Uhl S, Giradi G, et al. Treatments for the prevention and management of suicide: a systematic review. Annal Int Med 2019;171:334–42.

Implications for practice and research
Findings indicated a relatively higher strength of evidence for using cognitive–behavioral therapy (CBT) and dialectical behaviour therapy in reducing suicidal ideations, with CBT portraying an additional benefit in decreasing attempts.

High-quality research regarding potential harms of pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatments in suicide prevention is essential to improve treatment guidelines.

Context
Suicide is a major public health concern. Almost 900 000 lives are lost yearly through suicide worldwide, comprising 1.5% of global burden of the disease.1 The absence of firm standards regarding the quality of evidence and heterogeneity of outcome measures limits the conclusions about the current effectiveness of suicide prevention strategies. D’Anci and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the evidence on assessing the …


Language: en

Keywords

adult psychiatry; mental health; preventive medicine; public health; suicide & self-harm

