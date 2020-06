Abstract

Falls can have multiple detrimental consequences in the elderly, and this is particularly relevant for women. To prevent the risk of falling, intervention programmes based on physical exercises focusing on balance appear to be the most efficient, which explains the multiplication of this type of action at the local level. However, these actions are very rarely evaluated.



METHODS: Our sample consists of 26 women (75.0 ± 6.7 years old), randomly assigned to two groups: an intervention group (GI) that has benefited from a balance-oriented adapted physical activity (APA) program focused on balance and conducted in an associative structure; and a control group (GC). Our study aims to evaluate different parameters such as physical (functional mobility, balance), subjective (balanced confidence) and health (quality of life) indicators in women over 65 years of age, living independently at home.



RESULTS: In people completing the program, we observed an improvement in equilibrium capabilities (significant increase in POMA score; p < 0.05), in balance and functional mobility (significant decrease in TUG score; p < 0.01) and in balance confidence (significant increase in ABC-S; p < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The implementation of a short programme by the associative structure seems to be an interesting approach for the prevention of falls in autonomous elderly women.

Language: en