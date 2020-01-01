|
Citation
Thomas P, Duffrin M, Duffrin C, Mazurek K, Clay SL, Hodges T. Health Soc. Care Community 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
School of Interdisciplinary Health Professions, Northern Illinois University, Dekalb, IL, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
32557785
Abstract
|
Community violence exposure is essential when considering African American male adult health outcomes. This integrative review of literature is guided by the research questions: (a) How has community violence been measured in African American male adults? and (b) What impact does community violence have on African America male health outcomes? This study synthesises eight current articles identified by the search terms-community violence, impact, African Americans, care, and men. Of the eight identified articles, there were quantitative (n = 5), qualitative (n = 1) and mixed methods (n = 2).
Language: en
Keywords
|
African Americans; care; community violence; impact; men