Journal Article

Citation

De Matteis M, Giorgetti A, Viel G, Giraudo C, Terranova C, Lupi A, Fais P, Puggioni A, Cecchetto G, Montisci M. Int. J. Legal Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Legal and Occupational Medicine, Toxicology and Public Health, University of Padova, Via Falloppio, 50, Padova, Italy.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00414-020-02345-6

PMID

32556491

Abstract

This article was published online with an error. Given names and family names of the authors were interchanged. The correct author names are presented above. The original article has been corrected. The original article record in SafetyLit has been corrected.


Language: en
