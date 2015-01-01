|
Kethineni S, Grubb JA. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
32552249
The Redeploy Illinois (RI) program was created to provide services to nonviolent, moderate to high-risk youth who were likely to be committed to the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ), which oversees juvenile correctional institutions. Participating counties received financial support from the state to offer various community-based services to youth instead of incarceration. The current research evaluated the impact of the RI program in reducing recidivism from the four pilot sites during state fiscal years (FY) 2006 through 2010.
Language: en
Redeploy Illinois; community-based services; juveniles; recidivism