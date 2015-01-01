Abstract

BACKGROUND: An understanding of the cultural aspects of suicidal behavior is essential for the development of culturally appropriate suicide prevention and intervention strategies. AIMS: This study explored the attitudes toward youth suicide in 686 Italian, Indian and Australian undergraduate students (18-24 years old).



METHOD: A 21-item suicide attitude inventory titled Attitude towards Youth Suicide (AtYS) scale, included in this paper, was used in the three samples.



RESULTS: Four factors were extracted, labeled negative attitudes toward suicide, belief that suicide was not preventable, suicide as acceptable and normal, and the existence of risk signs for suicide. Country differences were found for all four subscales, with Indian students having the most negative attitudes toward suicide. Sex differences were found in all three countries with women, on the whole, having less negative attitudes toward suicide, more belief in the preventability of suicide in India and more belief in risk signs for suicide in Italy.



CONCLUSION: Attitudes are linked to suicide in a complex manner. More quantitative and qualitative studies, including in lower-income and non-English speaking Western societies, are needed.

