Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the factors influencing final visual outcome after surgical repair of open globe injuries (OGIs) and to correlate the Ocular Trauma Score (OTS) system.



METHODS: Prospective cross-sectional study of patients with OGIs from International Globe and Adnexal Trauma Epidemiology Study (IGATES) database at a tertiary referral eye centre in Central India over 2 years. Pre-operative factors affecting final visual outcome and correlation with OTS were evaluated.



RESULTS: 208 patients had ocular trauma, of which data from 42 eyes with OGIs were reviewed. The majority of the patients were men (32, 76.2%) below the age of 40 (31, 73.8%). Patients were followed up for at least 6 months. Initial visual acuity (VA) was ≥ 20/40; 2 (4.8%), 20/200 to 20/50; 2 (4.8%), 1/200 to 19/200; 7 (16.7%), LP to HM; 26 (61.9%) and NLP (5, 11.9%). Final VA was ≥ 20/40; 1 (2.4%), 20/50 to 20/200; 8 (19.1%), 1/200 to 19/200; 9 (21.4%), LP to HM; 17 (40.5%) and NLP; 7 (16.7%). Univariate analysis of pre-operative variables showed initial VA (p = 0.0004), presence of hyphaema (p = 0.0323), laceration involving cornea visual axis (p = 0.0192) and retinal detachment (p = 0.0299) were significant prognostic factors in final visual outcome. OTS in our study does not fully correlate with international OTS system.



CONCLUSIONS: Initial VA, hyphaema, visual-axis involving cornea laceration and retinal detachment are significant prognostic factors in OGIs. OTS remains a largely effective tool in counselling trauma patients.

