Citation
Jang J, Lee G, Seo J, Na EJ, Park JY, Jeon HJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 272: 423-431.
Affiliation
Department of Psychiatry, Depression Center, Samsung Medical Center, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea; Korea Psychological Autopsy Center (KPAC), Seoul, South Korea; Department of Health Sciences & Technology, Department of Medical Device Management & Research, and Department of Clinical Research Design & Evaluation, Samsung Advanced Institute for Health Sciences & Technology (SAIHST), Sungkyunkwan University, Seoul, South Korea. Electronic address: jeonhj@skku.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32553386
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide survivors are defined as victims who experienced suicide of siblings or parents, spouses, or lineal relatives within the fourth degree who had lived with them. We compared the effects of major depressive disorder (MDD), symptoms of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and impulsivity on lifetime suicide attempts among suicide survivors.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Impulsivity; PTSD; South Korea; Suicidal attempt; Suicide survivors