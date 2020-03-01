Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child abuse is a risk factor for mood disorders, and linked to decreased DNA methylation (DNAm) of FKBP5 intron 7 through interactions with the single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) rs1360780. However, no study has investigated which specific subtypes of child abuse are related to decreased DNAm of FKBP5 intron 7 in mood disorders. We therefore aimed to examine the relationship among various subtypes of child abuse, rs1360780, and the DNAm level of FKBP5 intron 7.



METHODS: A total of 190 subjects (87 patients with major depressive disorder [MDD], 61 patients with bipolar disorder [BD], and 42 healthy controls) participated. The Child Abuse and Trauma Scale (CATS) was used to evaluate child abuse. Whole blood was processed for genotyping, and pyrosequencing was conducted to assess the DNAm level of FKBP5 intron 7. A multiple regression analysis was used to analyze the DNAm level as a dependent variable, and the CATS subtypes and rs1360780 were used as independent variables.



RESULTS: Emotional abuse/neglect, one of the specific subtypes of child abuse, was related to lower DNAm of FKBP5 intron 7 interacting with rs1360780 in the BD patients. There were no significant results in the MDD patients or the controls. LIMITATIONS: Since the study was limited to Japanese individuals, particularly those with MDD and BD, the findings are not generalizable. Furthermore, as child abuse was measured retrospectively, there may be recall bias.



CONCLUSIONS: This finding indicates that a specific subtype of child abuse may play an important role in the development of BD.



