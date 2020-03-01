Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mild to moderate association between childhood abuse (CA) and intimate partner violence (IPV) is reported among women from community samples. CA and IPV in clinical samples have shown strong association with adult psychopathology.



METHODS: We investigated the association between CA and IPV among women with mood disorders (MD), in comparison with healthy women (HW), at a tertiary mental health centre in India. Women diagnosed with mental health disorders (n=609) and healthy volunteers (n=100), between the ages of 18 to 50 years, were assessed as part of a larger study. For the purpose of this analysis, we have taken a sample of women with MD (n=251) this includes 121 women with unipolar depression, 130 with Bipolar disorder and HW (n=72), with intimate partners.



RESULTS: Incidences of childhood emotional abuse (χ2 =4.200, p=<0.05) and IPV [Severe combine abuse (t=3.924, p<0.01), Emotional abuse (t=3.895, p<0.01), Physical abuse (t=2.333, p<0.05)] were higher in women with MD as compared to HW. We noted a positive correlation between CA and IPV, in women with MD. And also CA came out as a predictor for IPV in later life among women with MD on regression analysis. LIMITATIONS: No information about the total number of depressive and manic episodes, and also the mood ratings at the entry point.



CONCLUSIONS: CA and IPV have an additive effect which might lead to the expression of severe mental disorders like MD and these factors might also have an impact on course and outcome of mood disorder which needs further studies.



Language: en