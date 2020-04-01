|
Citation
|
Smout A, Newton NC, Slade T, O'Donoghue B, Chapman C. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 272: 239-248.
|
Affiliation
|
The Matilda Centre for Research in Mental Health and Substance Use, The University of Sydney, Camperdown, NSW 2006, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32553364
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Earlier engagement in risk-taking behaviors has been associated with more severe mental health problems across development. However, sex differences in risk-outcome relationships remain underexplored and mental health outcomes spanning both ends of the internalizing and externalizing spectra are rarely considered within the same sample. The present study examined associations between age at initiation of alcohol use, illicit drug use, and sexual intercourse, and symptoms of internalizing, externalizing, depression and self-harm, for males and females.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescent; Mental health; Risk-taking; Self-harm; Sexual behavior; Substance use