Slavin MD, Ryan CM, Schneider JC, Acton A, Amaya F, Saret C, Ohrtman E, Wolfe A, Ni P, Kazis LE. J. Burn Care Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Boston University School of Public Health, Boston, MA.

(Copyright © 2020, American Burn Association, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1093/jbcr/iraa100

32556266

The Life Impact Burn Recovery Evaluation (LIBRE) Profile is a patient-reported outcome measure developed to assess social participation in adult burn survivors. This study identified numeric score cut-points that define different levels of social participation ability and described each level.

METHODS: An expert panel identified numeric score cut-points that distinguish different levels of social participation for the six LIBRE Profile domains.

METHODS employed an iterative, modified-Delphi approach and bookmarking to review calibrated item banks. Analyses (using calibration sample data and repeated in a validation sample) examined means, standard deviations, and sample distributions for each level. Analyses of Variance (ANOVAs) examined score differences between levels. The panel developed descriptions for each established level.

RESULTS: Initial cut-points resulted in four levels for five domains (Social Activities, Social Interactions, Romantic Relationships, Sexual Relationships, Work & Employment), and five levels for the sixth domain (Relationships with Family & Friends). Comparisons demonstrated significant differences between level mean scores for all domains (p<0.05) except Relationships with Family & Friends. Based on follow-up surveys, Relationships with Family & Friends score cut-points were adjusted to identify four levels with significant score differences between all levels. Panelists reached consensus for level descriptions.

CONCLUSION: Score cut-points and descriptions identify different levels of social participation, providing a relevant context for interpreting LIBRE Profile numeric scores. APPLICABILITY OF RESEARCH TO PRACTICE: LIBRE Profile Social Participation levels will help clinicians and persons with burn injury interpret LIBRE Profile numeric scores and promote use of this important new assessment.

© The Author(s) 2020. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of the American Burn Association. All rights reserved. For permissions, please e-mail: journals.permissions@oup.com.


Language: en

burn injury recovery; computerized adaptive testing; social participation

