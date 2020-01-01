Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We explored the internal structure of within-group variation in the syndemic construct among bisexual adolescents, an understudied and highly vulnerable population known to experience health disparities compared with monosexuals (those attracted to a single gender). We sought to identify patterns of co-occurrence among three domains of high priority behavioral risks-sexual risk factors, substance use, and victimization-and their implications for suicidality.



METHOD: We used a national sample of 1,053 ethnically/racially diverse, high school age bisexual adolescents drawn from the 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS). We applied latent class analysis (LCA) to 15 indicators measuring the three aforementioned domains and modeled predictors and an outcome of class membership.



RESULTS: Within-group variation in the syndemic construct appears categorical, systematic, and comprised of Low Risk (38%), Alcohol Use (20%), Peer-victimization (14%), Sexually Active (11%), Syndemic (11%), and Risk-taking (7%) classes. Classes were well-separated per classification statistics. The proportions of bisexual identification, sex, and race varied significantly across classes. Syndemic and Peer-victimization classes were equivalent and elevated in their suicidality risk, out of all classes.



CONCLUSIONS: Results revealed multiple and diverging forms of conjoint behavioral risk that conferred differential health implications; illuminated the shape and functional form of the syndemic construct among bisexual adolescents; and illustrated the utility of LCA for classifying typologies of risky and normative health behavior patterns. Psychologists are recommended to carefully consider the comorbidly operant nature of behavioral risks in this population. Future directions include addressing replication, multiple-group invariance, additional auxiliary variables, and alternative mixture techniques. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2020 APA, all rights reserved).

