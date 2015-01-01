|
Citation
Richards TN, Nystrom A. J. Interpers. Violence 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
University of Nebraska Omaha, USA.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32552194
Abstract
Although Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination, including sexual harassment in institutions of higher education (IHEs), in the era of #MeToo, consensual faculty-student relationships have elicited significant attention. While some IHEs have developed consensual sexual relationship policies (CSRPs), little research to date has examined the content of such policies or whether IHEs have changed their policies as societal awareness regarding sexual harassment has increased. This study examined a stratified sample of IHEs, including state flagship, regional, and Ivy League schools (n = 56), to compare the type of CSRPs in 2011 and 2018 as well as changes in the content of such policies over the 7-year study period.
Language: en
Keywords
reporting/disclosure; sexual assault; sexual harassment