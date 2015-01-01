Abstract

Workplace bullying is one of the most relevant social stressors at work. Although previous research has shown its negative consequences for health and well-being, scarce evidence about the short-term consequences of workplace bullying and its crossover effects on the home domain is available. Thus, we conducted a multisource weekly diary study. A sample of 124 employees and their spouses filled a general survey (baseline measures) and a weekly online survey for four consecutive weeks (number of occasions = 992). Multilevel analyses showed that workplace bullying is associated with emotional exhaustion (γ = 0.643, SE = 0.215, t = 2.99, p <.05) and behaviors of social undermining toward the partner (γ = 0.751, SE = 0.187, t = 4.01, p <.01). Furthermore, rumination mediated the relationship between workplace bullying and its potential detrimental consequences for both employees' well-being (i.e., emotional exhaustion) and interpersonal connections (i.e., partner social undermining). These results shed some light on the mechanisms that can explain both the short-term effects of workplace bullying on employees' well-being and how such effects go beyond the work setting and can impact the home domain. The theoretical and practical implications of these findings are discussed.

