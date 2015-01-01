Abstract

The process of disclosing childhood sexual abuse (CSA) is very difficult for young people. Researchers have consistently found that young people disclose CSA to other youth at much higher rates than to familiar adults or authorities and indicate that CSA remains largely unknown to adults. However, no study to date has focused exclusively on understanding the process of youth-directed disclosures from young people's perspectives. Using grounded theory methodology, this qualitative study aimed to understand the process of CSA disclosures to peers based on interviews with 30 young people from Canada and Ireland who have experienced CSA. The findings reflect the iterative and dialogical nature of the peer disclosure process and provide a framework for youth-directed disclosures that is centered on the theme of uncertainty. An underlying sense of uncertainty permeated the entire disclosure experience as participants' narratives reflected six stages that were interrelated in a cyclical process: experiencing internal conflict, needing to tell and choosing to confide in peers, expecting emotional support from peers, gradual telling and making sense of the abuse, burden on peers, and assessing peer responses and further disclosures. In addition, this model was not static, as with time, participants reinterpreted their peers' responses. The presented framework is consistent with previous conceptualizations of CSA disclosures, but the focus on youth-directed disclosures from the perspective of young people also allowed for a model that explains processes that are unique to peer disclosures. Practice and policy implications as well as limitations and future research directions are discussed.

Language: en