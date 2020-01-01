|
Papadopoli R, Nobile CGA, Trovato A, Pileggi C, Pavia M. J. Occup. Med. Toxicol. 2020; 15: e17.
Department of Health Sciences, University of Catanzaro "Magna Græcia", Via T. Campanella, 115, 88100 Catanzaro, Italy.
32550858
INTRODUCTION: Exposure to chemical compounds occurs in numerous occupational settings, among which the research and healthcare laboratories have not been adequately investigated. These settings are characterized by an extreme variability of the used compounds and by the frequent turnover of young researchers. The main objectives of the study were to explore the occupational exposure to hazardous chemical substances among research laboratory workers; to assess their awareness and perceptions regarding chemical hazards; to investigate adherence to guidelines on safe handling of chemical compounds; and to analyze the effects of several factors on these outcomes of interest.
Cancerogenic; Chemical hazards; Chemical risk; Mutagenic; Occupational exposure; Safe handling; Toxic